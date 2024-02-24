Toyota Innova Hycross waiting period crosses one year, Innova Crysta waiting period touch seven months

The Toyota Innova is one of the favourite MUVs offered in India and it is one of the best-selling vehicles offered by Toyota in India. The Toyota Innova is offered in Hycross and Crysta models. While the Innova Crysta is one of the highest selling MUVs in India, the Innova Hycross is the first hybrid MUV offered by Toyota in India. The waiting period of the Innova Hycross has now increased by 2-3 months.

Currently, the waiting period of Toyota Innova Hycross extends up to 12-13 months in India. The hybrid variant of the Hycross is available in VX, VX(O), ZX and ZX(O) varints. While Toyota has stopped taking orders of the top-spec hybrid variants, the bookings of the ZX and ZX (O) trims are yet to reopen. On the other hand, the VX and VX(O) trims get a waiting period of 12-13 months.

The petrol powered Hycross has an average waiting period of 5-6 months. There is no change in the waiting period since last year. The Hycross petrol is offered in G and GX trims. There are two engines offered on the Hycross and both are 2.0 litre engines. The 2.0-litre petrol engine produces 172hp of maximum power while the 2.0-litre strong hybrid engine produces 184hp of maximum power. While the petrol variant gets a CVT gearbox, the strong hybrid gets an e-drive transmission.

On the other hand, the Innova Crysta is offered with a single 2.4-litre diesel engine that is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. This engine produces 150hp of maximum power and 343Nm of peak torque. The waiting period of Innnova Crysta has reduced to seven months now. Earlier the waiting period was nine months. There has been a reduction of 2 months in the waiting period of the Crysta.

It is noteworthy to mention that the company had temporarily paused despatches of the Innova Crysta in January. It was due to irregularities in the certification testing in the diesel engine. Toyota has again resumed despatches of the MUV this month.