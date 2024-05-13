New Maruti 7 seater to be launched just at Rs. 6 lakhs, see what to expect

New Delhi: Are you thinking about buying a spacious, economical, and fuel-efficient car? Maruti may be bringing you exactly what you need. The New Maruti with 7 seats and a budget of just Rs 6 Lakhs will be a super affordable family car with a hybrid mileage of 35 kmpl.

Rumor has it that the Indian automaker will be developing a new compact, YDB condition MPV designed to enter the market below its popular Ertiga model, becoming the most affordable 7-seater option in the Maruti range.

Of all the new launches, it seems that the automaker wants to flood the 7-seater market with as many options as possible. Rumors about the new MPV are causing controversy for several reasons. Firstly for the price, Maruti is known for developing economical vehicles and this new model is expected to be no different. Since competitive pricing is important, this is designed to take on the Renault Triber.

Second, although the new model was inspired by the Spacia model sold in Japan, the Indian variant will likely be adapted according to local needs. Therefore, a combination of intelligent design and cost-saving measures is expected. Third, this combination is rumored to offer exceptional fuel economy exceeding 35 kilometers per liter (km).

Finally, there are rumors that Maruti is working on an electric version of this MPV, which could also be offered by Toyota. According to rumors, this electric model has a range of around 500km, which makes it a practical choice for both urban and highway driving.

While official details remain under wraps, this new MPV is expected to offer enough space for families or those who want to carry extra cargo, think smart storage solution, comfortable seats, and modern technology to enhance your driving experience. It is also expected that with this model Maruti will maintain affordable prices for a wide range of buyers.

So far the company has not made a statement about potential launch data, but industry experts expect this model to hit the roads in 2026. Maruti promotes expanding the number of affordable, spacious, and environmentally friendly models in its portfolio aimed at the sustainability of the automotive future. For now, we will wait for official conformation from the company. Stay tuned for more updates.