Tata Ace EV 1000 electric cargo truck launched in India, offers a range of 161 km

Tata Motors have added new electric vehicle to their fleet of electric vehicles in India. The new Ace EV 1000 electric cargo truck with a range of 161 km has been launched in India. The electric truck has payload of one tonne and the manufacturer has claimed that the new Ace EV offers zero emissions and has been built after consulting with the inputs of customers.

New Tata Ace EV

The new Tata Ace EV get battery management system, Fleet Edge telematics system and many more that are developed by Tata Group companies. The new electric cargo pickup truck will be available on the company’s commercial vehicle dealership. It will be supported by more than 150 electric vehicle support centres.

The Tata Ace EV gets a EVOGEN powertrain and offers a 7-year battery warranty and a comprehensive 5-year maintenance package. The pickup truck also gets battery cooling system, regenerative braking system, regular and fast charging capabilities and much more.

The Ace EV 1000 pickup truck is powered by a 27kW motor that generates 130Nm of peak torque and it delivers great pickup and grade-ability. The new Ace EV 1000 fulfils the needs of various sectors and that include FMCG, beverages, paints & lubricants, LPG and dairy.

Tata EV cars

The most popular Tata EV car is the Tata Nexon EV facelift and it received a facelift for the first time last year. The Tata Nexon.EV did receive some cosmetic as well as features updates along with some mechanical updates as compared to its older iteration. Tata Motors also renamed the Prime and Max variants as Medium Range (MR) and Long Range (LR). The Nexon.ev MR variant comes gets a 30kWh battery with range of 325km. On the other hand the LR gets a 40.5kWh battery and a range of 465km.