Odisha elections 2024: Polling for first phase to be held tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is gearing up for polling in the first phase elections that is schedule to hold in the state tomorrow. The campaigning for it ended yesterday (May 11).

In the first phase elections in Odisha, and fourth phase polling of the General Elections 2024, four Lok Sabha constituencies to go to polls on 13th May in the State.

According to reports, a total of 37 candidates are in the fray for the Lok Sabha elections in Koraput, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Berhampur in the first phase.

There are a total of 243 candidates contesting from 28 assembly seats under these 4 Lok Sabha constituencies. As per reports, a total of 62 lakh 87 thousand voters are set to cast their votes in the first phase elections in the state.

Out of the total, 30 lakh 97 thousand male are voters and 31 lakh 89 thousand are female voters.

In the first phase elections, the voters will cast their votes in 7,333 polling booths while 60 percent of the booths will be live streamed.

There are 1294 centenary voters in the first phase of Odisha polls. Voting to take place in 12 hundred polling stations from 7 am to 4 pm. Similarly, polling will be held till 5 o’clock in 3522 polling stations while polling will continue till 6 pm in 2575 polling booths.