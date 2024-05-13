Rajdoot bike making a comeback in India! Here is what reports say

The iconic Rajdoot Bike is a very popular vintage bike in the Indian market. It was one of the most in demand motorcycles for its looks and features in the 70s. The bike still remains in demand among bike enthusiasts. Now, we have received reports that the vintage bike could make a comeback in the Indian market with a new avatar loaded with new features.

Reportedly, the bike will be offered in multiple new variants and will likely be powered by a 125 cc engine.

However, the company is yet to make any official confirmation about the launch of the new Rajdoot bike in India.

According to purported rumours, the yet to be confirmed motorcycle will be coming with many advanced technologies and features. The features on the 2024 Rajdoot bike might include LED lighting, digital speedometer, digital odometer, digital trip meter, digital tachometer, an on-off switch, USB charging port, mobile connectivity, newly designed seats and more.

Though, there is no information about the powertrain of the upcoming 2024 Rajdoot bike, reports have suggested that it will be powered by a 125 cc single cylinder liquid cooling engine, which could offer a mileage of about 35 to 40 kilometers.

2024 Rajdoot Price, Launch date(Expected)

The 2024 Rajdoot bike is expected to be an affordable offering with price ranging around Rs 1 lakh. As per its launch timeline, reports have suggested that it could arrive in the Indian market by the end of 2024. In addition, the bike is also said to be under testing.

Many other motorcycle manufacturers have reintroduced their iconic motorcycle of the old times now-a-days as the demand of vintage products gained momentum in the country.