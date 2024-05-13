After many attempts man succeeds to remove tyre from sea lion’s neck, watch

After many attempts a man became successful to remove a tyre from the neck of a seal lion. It was seen in a recent video that has so far gone viral.

Nature is Amazing posted the said video to X platform (formerly Twitter) and captioned it with, “After many attempts, this brave man successfully removed a tire from a seal lion’s neck.”

Shared on X today afternoon only, the video has so far earned 237.8k views within these few hours.

As we can see in the video there is a pack of sea lions. And a tyre has stuck into the neck of one of those seals. Now, this brave man, along with his friends is trying to remove the tyre from the neck of the animal to make it free. However, as per reports, the brave man has already made a number of attempts but failed. However, finally he succeeds to remove the tyre. He manages to tie a rope to the tyre that has stuck to the animal’s neck. After sometime the tyre gets removed and the sea lion becomes free.

Watch the video here: