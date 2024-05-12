Gold price in India remains same for 24 carat and 22 carat on 12th May

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has remianed in India in the last 24 hours. On May 12, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 73,360 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,250.
Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has remained same in the last 24 hours. On May 10, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,360, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,250.
No changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India.
|City
|24 carat
|22 carat
|Delhi
|Rs 73,510
|Rs 67,400
|Mumbai
|Rs 73,360
|Rs 67,250
|Chennai
|Rs 73,640
|Rs 67,500
|Kolkata
|Rs 73,360
|Rs 67,250
|Hyderabad
|Rs 73,360
|Rs 67,250
|Bangalore
|Rs 73,360
|Rs 67,250
|Bhubaneswar
|Rs 73,360
|Rs 67,250
Silver price in India
The rate of silver in India has remained same in the last 24 hours. On May 11, 2024, silver costs Rs 90,500 per kilogram.