Gold price in India remains same for 24 carat and 22 carat on 12th May

Business
By Pratyay
gold price in India

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold in India has remianed in India in the last 24 hours. On May 12, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) was priced at Rs 73,360 while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,250.

Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, the rate of the yellow metal has remained same in the last 24 hours. On May 10, 2024, 24 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 73,360, while 22 carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs 67,250.

No changes in gold price were recorded in major cities of India.

City 24 carat 22 carat
Delhi Rs 73,510 Rs 67,400
Mumbai Rs 73,360 Rs 67,250
Chennai Rs 73,640 Rs 67,500
Kolkata Rs 73,360 Rs 67,250
Hyderabad Rs 73,360 Rs 67,250
Bangalore Rs 73,360 Rs 67,250
Bhubaneswar Rs 73,360 Rs 67,250

 

Silver price in India

The rate of silver in India has remained same in the last 24 hours. On May 11, 2024, silver costs Rs 90,500 per kilogram.

