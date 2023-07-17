Bharat NCAP: India’s own car crash safety rating, to be in effect from October 1

India is all geared to get its own car crash safety rating, that will go by the name of Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Program). The most awaited safety norm for cars is all set to be in effect from October 1. This feature aims at making future cars in India safer than they already are.

Major manufactures of the country, including Maruti, Mahindra, Toyota, Skoda, Kia, and Tata Motors have acknowledged and welcomed the implementation of Bharat NCAP.

Under this norm, cars manufactured in India will have to go through a safety test. The ratings for crash and safety test will be in accordance with the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS)-197.

The parameters of the safety norm include an assessment of the car’s pedestrian-friendly design, structural safety o the vehicle, provision of active and passive safety assist technologies, and safety of the occupants of the vehicle. Even though the Bharat NCAP is a voluntary program, the OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) will be encouraged to share sample vehicles for testing. Furthermore, the testing agencies will have the liberty to pick up car models from the showroom as well.

This safety norm is going to be more beneficial to homegrown automakers since they would not have to send their prototypes to the Global NCAP for car testing and their star grading, thereby reducing their expenses.