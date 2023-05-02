2023 Toyota Innova Crysta all variant prices out

Advertisement

Toyota had revealed the prices of the VX and ZX trims of the Innova Crysta in India. The 2023 Toyota Innova Crysta price starts from Rs 23.79 lakh and goes up to Rs 25.43 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variants.

2023 Toyota Innova Crysta price

The Prices for the Innova Crysta VX 7-seater start with a price tag of Rs 23.79 lakh, while the 8-seat variant costs Rs 23.84 lakh. Interestingly, the prices are identical for fleet and private buyers. The top-spec Innova Crysta ZX seven-seater variant price starts at Rs 25.43 lakh and is available only for private buyers. This trim comes only with a seven-seat layout.

Previously the automaker had revealed prices for the GX trim of the Innova Crysta, which started from Rs 19.99 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

The company has started accepting bookings for the new model for an amount of Rs 50,000.

2023 Toyota Innova Crysta

The upgraded Innova Crysta will be sold alongside the new Innova Hycross. It gets a slightly refreshed nose. The MPV has not received major change in its interior or equipment list.

The Innova Crysta is offered with single 2.4-litre diesel engine, which comes paired with only a 5-speed manual gearbox. This engine produces 150hp and 343Nm of peak torque. Customers looking to buy a petrol or a petrol-hybrid MPV from Toyota will have to go for the newer Innova Hycross.

Toyota Innova Crysta features and safety

The top-spec Innova Crysta gets powered driver’s seat, multi-zone climate control, picnic tables for the second row, leather seats, ambient lighting and one-touch tumble for the second row. It also gets an 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. As for safety features, it gets seven airbags, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control and hill-start assist. All Crystas will now come with three-point seatbelts as standard for all passengers.