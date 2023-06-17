2023 Honda Unicorn launched in India, Is OBD-2 compliant and gets a 7-year optional warranty

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India or HMSI has updated the Honda Unicorn In India. The motorcycle is now compliant to the BS6 Phase 2 norms and costs Rs 4000 more than the earlier model. Mechanically the Honda Unicorn remains the same and there is no upgrade in terms of the engine.

One of the best-selling 150cc segment commuter motorcycles in the India i.e. Honda Unicorn is now equipped with a 162.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces power of 12.9hp at 7500rpm. On the other hand, the torque on the motorcycle is 14Nm @5500rpm. The updated Unicorn is now offered with an OBD-2 compliance engine. The fuel tank is of 13-litre capacity and the bike weighs 140kg. A single-channel ABS is offered on the motorcycle as a standard. The bike only gets disc brakes at the front and not at the rear.

The price of the motorcycle is Rs 1,09,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Another new thing that is offered on the motorcycle is the optional extended warranty. Users get a 7-year extended warranty (optional) on the motorcycle along with a standard 3-year warranty. A 10-year warranty on the motorcycle (with an additional 7-year warranty) seems to be great coverage.

The company has recently updated its scooters according to the latest emission norms. Honda also introduced the H-Smart variant of the Dio in India.

NB: Contact your nearest Honda dealer in order to know the on-road price of the motorcycle in your region.