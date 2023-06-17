Volkswagen teases next-generation Tiguan, to be launched globally very soon

Volkswagen has teased the next generation of the Tiguan that will be launched in the upcoming months. The SUV will first go on sale across Europe in early 2024 and then it is expected to be sold in other markets including India. The new generation of the Volkswagen Tiguan is expected to be offered with some eminent changes.

In the teased image we can see the SUV in a camouflaged mode. Even though much detail about the SUV can not be noticed, we can easily see that the design of the SUV is less boxy as compared to the current model. Speaking about the dimensions of the Tiguan, we get 4551mm length, height of 1640mm and wheelbase of 2681. While the length and height of the SUV have improved, the wheelbase remains the same as before. The cargo space in the SUV has also gone up by 33 litres and there is more space for legroom as well as headroom for the passengers.

When it comes to headlights, the next-gen Tiguan will feature HD Matrix headlight set-up like the updated Touareg SUV. The rear light of the SUV is a full-width LED lightbar.

In terms of interior, the Next-generation Tiguan will be offered with a 15-inch setup, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, new windscreen, windscreen head-up display etc. The 2nd generation of the Tiguan gets a HUD. There is no clarity over the powertrain of the SUV but it is expected to get petrol, diesel and petrol hybrid engines. There will also be an option for a four-wheel-drive or an all-wheel-drive option.

The current generation of the Tiguan that is offered in the Indian market is priced at Rs 37.40 lakh (ex-showroom price). Volkswagen has retained the 2.0-litre petrol turbocharged engine which is now compliant with BS6 Phase II emission norms. The engine generates a power of 190bhp and a peak torque of 320Nm. It is mated with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as a standard unit. The SUV gets a 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system as standard.