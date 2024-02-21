World’s largest snake species found in Amazon rainforest

World’s largest snake species, an anaconda has reportedly been found in the Amazon rainforest. This species was previously undocumented.

Scientists are of the opinion that this species of giant anaconda can grow up to 7.5 meter weighing about 500 kg. This snake species is claimed to be the largest and also heaviest snake in the world.

So far four species of anacondas had been discovered. The largest among them is the green anaconda. It’s habitat is said to be the Amazon as well as Orinoco, and Esequibo rivers. These reptiles are considered deadliest because it can kill the prey by asphyxiating them and even can swallow its preys as a whole.

This newly found species has been described in the journal Diversity, diverged from the previously known southern green anaconda. The new finding is pivotal for the conservation of anacondas, as per researchers, reports say.