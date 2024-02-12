US: Baby girl dies after mother mistakenly puts her inside oven for nap

United States: In a tragic incident, a minor baby girl died after he mother mistakenly put her into the microwave for a nap. The incident was reported from Kansas City in the United States.

As per reports from the Sky News, the incident took place on Friday. Initial reports stated that the body of the baby girl who died was recovered with extensive burn injuries. The clothes and the diaper of the child were blackened due to the burn and her home burning of smoke.

Allegedly, the mother of the child “accidentally” put the child inside the oven for a nap, instead of her crib. The police also recovered a burnt blanket at the scene.

The exact circumstances under which the incident occurred are yet to be ascertained.

The baby girl’s mother has been identified as Mariah Thomas, aged 26. Thomas has been booked by the police against charges of “endangering the welfare of a child.”

As per the county prosecutor’s office, Thomas “faces the class ‘A’ felony of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 1st degree, Death of a child.”

The accused Mariah Thomas is currently held at the Jackson County Detention Center in United States.

It is noteworthy mentioning that a source close to the accused said that Thomas might have committed the crime due to her ‘mental health.’ The source also describes the baby girl to be a rather bubbly and healthy child.