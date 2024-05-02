No Indian Company involved in issuance of visa at Sri Lanka Airport: High Commission

New Delhi: The High Commission of India in Colombo recently dismissed the media queries regarding Indian companies taking over visa issuance at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Colombo, saying it ‘unwarranted.”

On media queries regarding Indian companies taking over visa issuance at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Colombo, the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said on Thursday, “The companies referred to in these are not India based or Indian and are headquartered elsewhere. Any reference to India in this context is unwarranted.”

We have seen reports and comments including in social media regarding Indian companies taking over visa issuance at BIA, Colombo, the High Commission statement also said.

Reportedly, earlier today Sri Lankan immigration authorities claimed they had taken back control of the ‘Visa on Arrival’ counters at the Colombo International Airport.

Media reports say, a video of a Sri Lankan man shouting at the company officials for allegedly refusing the entry visa for his wife, a foreign national had been posted to social media.