Cool beverages to beat the hot summer heat, here are a few options

Summer, a weather of ripe fruits, going to the beach for holidays, cold showers to ease your body. A weather of clear sky and birds chirping around, where the leaves are green, when the children run to buy cola on lazy afternoon.

Summer is here.

Summer is all about drinks, especially cool – chilled drinks, cold beverages are necessity for this heart and in this summer where the sun is taking away all your energy and heating your body up you need to cool your body down by restoring your energy by trying these beverages mentioned below :

• NIMBU PANI: one of the most known summer classic Indian drink. Just simply squeeze lemon, add salt and sugar according to your preference with water.

• JAL JEERA: an Indian beverage, in which the flavour includes cumin, tamarind, coriander and mint with sugar. It’s is basically Cumin Water, that’s why its called ‘Jal Jeera’ here.

• LEMON MINT LEMONADE: take a glass of freshly squeezed lemonade, add water and adjust the amount of sugar and honey according to your own preference. A beverage to feel fresh in this summer.

• LASSI and BUTTERMILK: Two refreshing dairy fluids to cool your body temperature in this hot summer, these are very desi beverages. Lassi is made of curd, sugar is blended and is served chill. Buttermilk is refreshing elixir, consumed simply or you can add flavour of herbs and spices.

• ICED TEA: with the hint of flavoured herbs in cold tea with few ice cubes, it sure will liven up your soul.

• WATERMELON: either blend with ice or cut them in pieces and eat, they promote good health and reduces many chronic diseases and stress, a fruit that contains full of anti – oxidants and full of vitamin A, B6 and C which is good for skin.

• RAGI AMBALI: A beverage known in Karnataka, which provides wealth of nutrients such as calcium, iron and required amino acids. It is made by mixing buttermilk, Finger Millet Flour and water.

• ROOH AFZA SHARBAT: this beverage originated from Old Delhi, contains calcium which protects our body, has magnesium and potassium also increases blood flow. From the essence of rose and screw pine with the extracts of fruits (apple, orange, coriander, etc.) mixing it with base such as water or milk, this beverage is made.

• TANKA TORANI: A rice water based drink originated from Odisha where flavours such as curry leaves, cumin powder and green chilies. This beverage is offered to Lord Jagannath on cultural occasions and benefits in cooling your belly and improves your gut health.

• COCKTAILS: if your preference is to get more wild and adventurous in this summer then add tropical fruits, refreshing herbs and a little alcohol.

You are unable to make these drinks at home:

The methods of making these cool beverages are enjoyable yet simple! All you’ve to do is take any fruit you like (strawberries, mango or watermelon) with herbs (coriander, mint, etc.) and mix them with any base such as water, juice or alcohol.

To avoid dehydration consume water based fruits such as watermelon, strawberries, grapes, cucumber to add nutritional value also freshness in your diet and drink a lot of water to protect yourself from draining your body in this summer.

From 55% to 60% of water is present in a human body, the heat and the warmness in this weather type drains our body where we end up losing energy , hence we must stay hydrate to keep our organs function properly, to regulate body temperature in a good manner, to prevent infections and deliver nutrients to cells.

Do enjoy the summer, the sunny days and the lemonades will cheer your soul up!

