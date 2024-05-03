Chilling video captures Kazakhstan ex-politician beating his wife to death

Astana: A shocking video has surfaced in which a former politician has been seen beating his wife to death in a eight-hour attack in Kazakhstan.

Kuandyk Bishimbayev, former economy minister, was caught on CCTV dragging his wife by her hair and then kicking her at a restaurant, which is owned by one of his family members at Astana, Kazakhstan’s capital city in November 9 last year. She was then taken to another room.

The victim, 31-year-old Saltanat Nukenova later died of brain trauma.

Later, Bishimbayev admitted his guilt in the court that he had beaten her and unintentionally caused her death.

He served in the government under former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev. He was jailed for bribery in 2018 before being pardoned less than two years into his 10-year sentence.