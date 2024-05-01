Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition launched in India; Price, specs

Xiaomi has launched a new World Champion Edition of the newly launched Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G smartphone in collaboration with the Argentina Football Association (AFA). Xiaomi announced the special edition of the smartphone on the tenth anniversary of the comapny in India.

The special edition smartphone features a dual-tone back panel with blue and white stripes. It comes in a special retail box with AFA-branded accessories.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition India price and availability

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition is offered in a single variant of 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 37,999 in India. The smartphone is set to go on sale from May 15. You can but it via Flipkart, Amazon, Xiaomi retail stores, and Mi.com.

The company is also offering bank and exchange offers on the purchase of the device. The holders of ICICI bank card payments can get Rs 3000 instant discount and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000.

In comparison, the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 35,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB and comes in Fusion Black, Fusion Purple, and Fusion White colours

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition specifications

The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G World Champions Editionbears the branding of number “10”, which is a reference to Lionel Messi’s iconic jersey number 10. It is seen sporting blue and white stripes running down its white back panel, representing the AFA, and has a dual-tone finish.

The back panel also features AFA branding and includes the text “Campeon Mundial 22” at the bottom. Additionally, the phone comes with an exclusive box and accessories, all of which feature AFA branding. The charging cable and adapter both come in blue and feature the AFA logo. The SIM ejector is shaped like a football and features the AFA logo as well. The phone offers a customised UI with special icons and wallpapers.

Other specifications of the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G World Champions Edition are the same as the standard Redmi Note 13 Pro+.