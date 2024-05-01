MG Motor India clocks retail sales of 4,485 units in April

New Delhi: Car manufacturer Morris Garages (MG) Motor India on Wednesday announced that it clocked retail sales of 4,485 units in the country in April.

The company’s electronic vehicle (EV) portfolio contributed 34 per cent of the total units sold in this period.

“The recently launched MG Hector BLACKSTORM has been receiving a positive response from SUV enthusiasts across the country,” the car manufacturer said.

Last month, MG Motor announced its network expansion plans in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities and rural markets across the country.

The company had said that it is set to establish 100 new touchpoints by the end of the year to enhance accessibility and bring the brand closer to customers.

Each of these dealerships will offer the latest MG models on display, digital configurators, and aftersales support, ensuring a seamless and immersive experience for customers, according to the company.

“We are working towards introducing 100 new MG dealerships this year, tailored particularly for rural and Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities,” said Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India.

The company also mentioned that it aims to attain 100 per cent nationwide coverage and plans to have 520 touchpoints in 270 cities by the end of FY2024.