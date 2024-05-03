20 killed as passenger bus plunges into ravine in Pakistan

Islamabad: At least 20 people were killed and 21 others injured after a passenger bus skidded off and plunged into a ravine in Gilgit-Baltistan area of Pakistan’s Daimer district on Friday.

The incident took place around 5.30 a.m. as the driver of the bus lost control over the wheels. The bus was reportedly on its way to Hunza from Rawalpindi carrying 38 people on board.

The injured were immediately rescued and rushed to the hospital in Chilas have been rushed to hospital. The rescue efforts are on

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi have expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the families of the victims.

Last month, a truck carrying pilgrims fell into a deep ravine in Balochistan’s Hub district, killing 17 people and injuring more than 30 others.