Sri Lanka on right track to contain COVID-19: WHO

Colombo: Sri Lanka is on the right track to contain the COVID-19 pandemic through increased tracking, testing, isolation, and treatment strategy, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

The WHO said that enhanced testing of the contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 has led to the increased identification of infections, reports Xinhua news agency.

The organization added that the containment of COVID-19 is feasible and remains the top priority in the country.

The Sri Lanka Preparedness and Response Plan are implemented with the overall goal to interrupt the transmission of the virus from one person to another using a comprehensive blended approach of containment and mitigation, it added.

“Moreover, the safety of frontline workers, both health and non-health, should be prioritized, and the availability of personal protective equipment must be ensured. Local innovations have eased the stress for some of these, however, adequate stocks need to be ensured in the event of a spike of cases,” the WHO said.

On May 5, WHO handed over a donation of essential laboratory equipment, hospital equipment, personal protective equipment, and consumables to the Sri Lankan government to address the COVID-19 crisis.

The country has so far recorded nine COVID-19 deaths and over 850 cases.

Its capital Colombo opened up for economic activities on Monday after being shut for over a month since a curfew was imposed on March 20.