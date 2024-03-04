PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan

Islamabad: The leader of PML-N and younger brother of three-time premier, Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 24th prime minister of Pakistan. He was administered an oath by President Arif Alvi at his official residence in Pakistan’s capital city of Islamabad.

The ceremony was also attended by Nawaz, former president Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and the chief ministers of all Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan.

Shehbaz, who was the candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), received 201 votes in the 336-member house.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured 92 votes.

Earlier, in a joint press conference, Bilawal said that Sharif is slated to be the Prime Minister while his father (Asif Ali Zardari) is set to become the President of the country.

The PPP chairman said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which had allied with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), did not have the required numbers to form the government at the Centre.

On the occasion, former prime minister Sharif thanked all top leaders of the two parties and said that they will form the government at the Centre.

In the February 8 general elections, the PML-N had secured 75 seats while the PPP bagged 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has also agreed to support them with their 17 seats.

A party needs 133 out of 265 contested seats in the 266-member National Assembly or the lower house of Parliament to form the government.

براہِ راست: نومنتخب وزیر اعظم شہباز شریف کی تقریب حلف برداری۔ https://t.co/RpQAg9ic7X — PMLN (@pmln_org) March 4, 2024

