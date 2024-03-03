Shehbaz Sharif becomes Prime Minister of Pakistan for the second time

Islamabad: Shehbaz Sharif has became the prime minister of Pakistan for a second time on Sunday. He is going to lead a coalition government after he comfortably won a majority in the newly-elected Parliament.

Shehbaz, who was the candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), received 201 votes in the 336-member house.