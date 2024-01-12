OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gets hitched to long-time partner Oliver Mulherin

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has tied the knot to his partner — Oliver Mulherin, in a secret seaside ceremony.

Altman, 38, confirmed the news in a text message to NBC News after photos of his wedding started circulating on social media on Thursday.

The pictures capture the couple exchanging vows on a beach, surrounded by palm trees and a group of about a dozen guests.

Last year, Sam Altman and Oliver Mulherin (an Australian software engineer formerly at Meta) made one of their first public appearance at a dinner honouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House hosted by US President Joe Biden, the report mentioned.

In an interview with New York Magazine in September last year, the couple shared their desire to start a family soon.

The CEO of OpenAI, who was ousted from the role in November and swiftly reinstated, reflected on the roller-coaster experience in an interview with Time magazine, which later named him CEO of the year.

Altman co-founded OpenAI as a nonprofit organisation in 2015 with several tech billionaires, including Elon Musk, and as CEO, he has guided the company into becoming one of the world’s hottest startups.

Meanwhile, Tang Tan, Apple’s VP of iPhone design, is reportedly leaving the company to join legendary designer Jony Ive and Altman and work on a new AI hardware project.

