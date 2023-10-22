Israeli air strikes on Damascus and Aleppo airports

Israel conducted air strikes against both international airports of Damascus and Aleppo in the early hours of Sunday.

Damascus: The Syrian state news agency has reported air strikes against both Damascus and Aleppo airports in the early hours of Sunday, the media reported.

“At approximately 5:25 a.m. today, the Israeli enemy simultaneously carried out an air aggression with bursts of missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Latakia, and from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting the international airports of Damascus and Aleppo,” the agency reported, citing a military source.

The agency said one worker at Damascus airport had been killed and another wounded, CNN reported.

It added that damage to the runways at both airports had put them out of service and that air traffic was being diverted to the city of Latakia.

Israel’s Ministry of Defense and the Israel Defense Forces on Sunday announced the expansion of a state-funded evacuation plan for communities in northern areas close to the border with Lebanon, CNN reported.

It applies to 14 additional communities: Snir, Dan, Beit Hillel, She’ar Yashuv, Hagoshrim, Liman, Matzuva, Eylon, Goren, Gornot HaGalil, Even Menachem, Sasa, Tziv’on and Ramot Naftali.

The IDF and other agencies on Monday announced a plan to evacuate 28 communities living within 2 km (1.24 miles) of the Lebanese border.

Since then, it has included towns that fall within the vicinity.

As of Friday, around 123,000 civilians had been evacuated from their homes in northern and southern Israel.