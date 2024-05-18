10-year-old Indiana boy takes his own life after severe bullying at school

Indiana: A 10-year-old Indiana boy has died by taking his own life after being severely bullied at school, his family told local news.

According to the family, the fourth-grade student Sammy Teusch at Greenfield Intermediate School was bullied up until the night he decided to end it all at once.

Sammy’s father Sam Teusch, said he and his wife had complained the school 20 times regarding Sammy was being emotionally and physically bullied at school, and had recently been beaten up on a school bus and had his glasses broken.

His father, Sam Teusch, recounted the heartbreaking moment of discovering his child’s lifeless body. “I held him in my arms,” Sam Teusch, told WTHR. “I did the thing no father should ever have to do, and any time I close my eyes, it’s all I can see.”

Nichole, Sammy’s mother believes that her son took his own life over the constant bullying, which reached a boiling point following an unspecified incident in a bathroom last week that left him too afraid to go to school.

“He was my little boy. He was my baby. He was the youngest one,” she told WTHR.

In order to pay tribute, hundreds of people, including more than 100 bikers, showed up to mourn Sammy’s death, a fourth-grader at Greenfield Intermediate School who was bullied for months.