Ex-Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi passes away after battling health issues

 Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has passed away at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. He was 86

World
By Abhilasha 0
Silvio Berlusconi
(Photo by Simona Granati - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Rome: Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has passed away at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. He was 86.

According to Italian media reports, Berlusconi was treated for a lung infection linked to a previously undisclosed case of chronic leukaemia in April, reports the BBC.

A flamboyant billionaire media tycoon, Berlusconi first came to office in 1994 and led four governments until 2011.

Must Read

Guards faint in UK as temperatures soar to abnormal highs

3 dead, several wounded in shooting at private residence in…

He led the centre-right Forza Italia party which went into coalition under incumbent Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after elections in September, when he was elected to Italy’s upper house, the Senate.

Reacting to the news, Italy’s Defence Minister Guido Crosetto on Monday said Berlusconi’s death left a “huge void”.

“An era is over… Farewell Silvio,” Crosetto wrote in a tweet, adding that he “loved” Berlusconi “very much”.

You might also like
World

Wedding bus crash in Australia kills 10 and 25 injured

World

Meet the 14-year-old new software engineer at SpaceX’s Starlink

World

Pakistan unlikely to devalue rupee as pressure has eased

World

25 killed, 140 injured after heavy rains hit Pakistan ahead of cyclone…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans