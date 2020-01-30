10 terrorists killed in two operations in Pakistan: Officials

Islamabad: Security forces conducted two operations in different areas of Pakistan killing 10 terrorists, a media report said quoted local media and security sources on Thursday.

A security official seeking anonymity said that two soldiers also lost their lives in one of the two operations late on Wednesday night, Xinhua reported.

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on the presence of terrorists in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan tribal district in the country’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The operation concluded successfully in which five terrorists were killed, but two security personnel also lost their lives, the official added.

According to local reports, security forces also conducted another operation against terrorists in Buleida area of Kech district of southwest Balochistan province and killed five militants inside a compound.

The forces also recovered a huge cache of weapons and ammunition in the two operations.

The security official said that the killed terrorists were planning attacks at public places and law enforcement agencies in other parts of the country.