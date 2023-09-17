Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Laptop Surface Go 3 specs leaked ahead of launch

Microsoft will be unveiling the Surface Laptop Studio 2, Surface Laptop Go 3 and Surface Go 4 across multiple markets very soon. However, prior to the unveiling, the specs of the devices have been revealed by various leaks. We have mentioned the expected specs of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 as well as Laptop Surface Go 3 below.

Microsoft Surface laptop Studio 2

The Surface laptop Studio 2 gets a 14.4-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The resolution is 2400 x 1600. In terms of processor we do get an option for Core i7-13700H or Core i7-13800H processors. In terms of graphics users do get Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 or RTX 4060. In case you don’t need GPU, you can opt the base variant with Intel integrated Iris Xe GPU.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 will get 64GB memory along with microSD card support and USB Type-A connector. In terms of battery we get 58Wh battery that lasts up to 19 hours on full charge.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3

Surface Laptop Go 3 is powered by a 12th Gen Intel processor and will offer longer battery backup. The device is expected to feature 8GB or 16GB RAM along with 512GB SSD storage. The screen size, dimensions, ports as well as weight of the device is same as that of the older generation model.

According to a report by TechRadar, the devices will be launched on the Microsoft Surface event which is on September 21. The sale is expected to be in September or October 2023.

