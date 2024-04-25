WhatsApp’s upcoming feature to let users send photos and files offline soon, Know more details

Instant-messaging app WhatsApp will soon let its Android users send photos and files without any internet. According to reports, the feature will work by letting users share files, documents, and photos with nearby users.

The feature could utilize the Bluetooth connectivity for offline mode of file sharing like the Nearby Share/Quick Share.

According to Wabetainfo , WhatsApp is currently testing the feature for Android beta. which has hinted that the feature will be released soon. The new feature is being beta tested for Android users with the version 2.24.9.14, said the WhatsApp feature tracker.

The feature will ask permission on your phone to access nearby devices, your photo gallery on the phone and location of the device as well. All these permissions were also needed when using the Nearby Share for the off-the-internet file sharing.

Moreover, the feature can be turned off when not needed for users account safety. This offline file sharing will be a good addition to WhatsApp’s feature list and we hope it will allow file sharing with contacts or nearby people with its full range of encryption in place.

The new feature will be added to a new tab under the + icon section at the bottom of the screen. The messaging app is basically adding a new tab in its interface called Recently online right above the section where you can see the names of all your contacts on WhatsApp.

Earlier, WhatsApp extended the file sharing size limit to 2GB.

Also Read: WhatsApp working on a new Favourites Tab to add contacts to speed dial