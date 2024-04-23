WhatsApp working on a new Favourites Tab to add contacts to speed dial

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature Favourites Tab for Android that will allow users to set up a speed dial of contacts for easier accessibility. The new Favourites feature will let users add, reorder, or remove contacts in a specific order. The said feature was spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

The feature is currently not available to beta testers yet. However, it is expected to be rolled out in one of the upcoming updates.

As per a new report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on integrating a Favourites tab within the Settings menu. The Favourites tab was spotted in the WhatsApp beta codes for Android 2.24.7.18 update. Despited being listed in the codes of the app, it is not visible to Beta users. The report highlighted that currently the feature could not be explored due to the same restrictions.

The new feature will be placed between Account and Privacy options. The new option of Favourites contains the description “Add, reorder, remove”. Opening the setting, a new screen mentions, “Make it easy to find the people and groups that matter most across WhatsApp”.

While not much is explained about the feature, it appears that users will be able to add their favourite contacts to create a speed-dial-like interface from where they can quickly message those they value the most.

The feature will be placed under home screen > Settings > Favourites.

Also Read: This WhatsApp feature will let you respond quickly to status updates in future