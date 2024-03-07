Vodafone Idea announces completion of network across Kolkata’s underwater metro

Leading telecom service provider in India- Vodafone India has announced that it has completed its network deployment in the underwater metro of Kolkata. This will ensure that that there will be seamless connectivity for travelers along the Green Line route. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kolkata underwater metro on February, 6, 2024.

Vodafone Idea mentioned that with this deployment, the customers using metro service will be able to get good network connectivity throughout the entire 16.6-kilometer route of the Green Line metro. The company has ensured that it will offer seamless network connectivity for travelers commuting from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade. Vi has deployed network infrastructure across 17 stations including a 10.8-kilometer stretch consisting of 6 underground stations. The stations are Phool Bagan, Sealdah, Esplanade, Mahakaran, Howrah Station, Howrah Maidan stations. Similarly, the 11 ground/elevated stations include Teghoria, Raghunathpur, Baguiati, Dum Dum Park, Kestopur, Salt Lake Sector V, Karunamoyee, Central Park, City Centre, Bengal Chemical, and Salt Lake Stadium.

On the other hand, 6 stations out of the 11 elevated stations- Salt Lake Sector V, Karunamoyee, Central Park, City Centre, Bengal Chemical, and Salt Lake Stadium, are accessible to public while others will be opened soon. Vi has mentioned that the network deployment across the stations has been completed.

For connectivity purposes, Vi has enabled IBS (in-building solutions) inside the underwater tunnel. The same technology has been used for the underground metro tunnel.

Naveen Singhvi, Cluster Business Head – East, Vodafone Idea, has commented that the East-West Metro corridor was a long-cherished dream for the citizens of Kolkata as well as Howrah.

Naveen said,”We are delighted to share that our network deployment across this underwater rail route will offer an uninterrupted, seamless, and superior network experience to our Vi customers. This initiative is a testament to Vi’s commitment to providing a delightful experience to our customers for a better tomorrow.”