Realme 12 with Mediatek Dimesity 6100+ processor, Dynamic button launched in India

Realme 12 has been launched in India and this is the fourth device of the Realme 12 series in India. The special feature that is offered in this 5G smartphone is a Dynamic Button which will let the user control multiple features through it. Realme 12 has been launched along with the Realme 12+ 5G smartphone in India. The company had teased that the Realme 12 5G will feature a ‘Dynamic Button’ with customizing function.

The phone’s power button is being used as a Dynamic Button. The Dynamic Button is customizable according to the needs of the user. The Dynamic Button can be used to control the camera shutter, flashlight, silent mode, airplane mode, and do-not-disturb settings.

The smartphone gets a 6.72-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel offers peak brightness of 950 nits and the punch hole display houses an 8MP selfie camera. At the rear, we get a 108MP primary camera (ISOCELL HM6 main sensor) with 3x in-sensor zoom. The other sensor is a 2MP depth camera.

The Realme 12 gets a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SOC that will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM. We get onboard 128GB storage and a microSD card slot. On the other hand, the device gets a 5000mAh battery pack. There is 45W charging support on the device. The phone also offers stereo speakers as well as a headphone jack.

Realme 12 starts at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM variant and costs Rs 17,999 for the 8GB RAM.

We could not ignore the uncanny resemblance of Realme’s Dynamic Button and Apple’s Action Button. The Action Button is offered in Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. It is not the first time that Realme has introduced something quite similar to Apple. Realme’s Narzo N53 has a camera module similar to the iPhone, while Realme C53 features a Mini Capsule feature which is similar to the Dynamic Island feature of the iPhone.