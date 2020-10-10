TECNO CAMON 16 with 64MP quad-cam, Eye AF tech launched in India at just Rs 10,999

New Delhi: Global premium smartphone brand TECNO on Saturday launched the TECNO CAMON 16 with a 64MP quad-camera set-up and the game-changing Eye Auto Focus feature to provide a stellar photography experience to category consumers for Rs 10,999.

According to the company, the smartphone’s excellent camera ability will allow TECNO to gain a firm foothold in India’s mid-budget smartphone market and command substantial market share in the Aspirational Bharat.

The device will be available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale starting October 16.

“Our CAMON products seek to constantly transform users’ photography experience. CAMON 16 launch continues to be part of our For India approach that aims to disrupt the mid-budget segment with products customized to cater to Indian sensibilities in a better way. We are launching this product in India first before other countries,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said in a statement.

The smartphone sports a 6.8-inch HD + Dot-In-Display that seemly integrates the front camera and light sensor that boasts an 89.1 per cent screen-to-body ratio, super wide view, and a much more efficient display of information.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC processor which is a Hyper Engine Fast AI performer that is great for gaming and daily robust usage.

The device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM internal storage that will make you a smooth multi-tasker.

The CAMON 16 features a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP primary lens, 2MP blurred depth of field lens, 2MP macro lens and an AI lens with penta flash.

Equipped with world’s exclusive trademark TAIVOS (TECNO AI Vision Optimization Solution) technology, that filters image noise and better optimizes photo and video output quality.

It comes with 16MP AI Selfie Camera with Built in Eye Autofocus technique for portraits.

The phone runs HiOS 7.0 based on Android 10, which is loaded with new features like video caller ringtone, smart scanner, auto ear pickup, gesture flashlight and photo compressor.

The device houses a powerful 5000 mAh battery which aims to provide a standby time of 29 days, 34 hours calling time, 16 hours web browsing, 22 hours video playback, 15 hours of game playing and 180 hours music playback. The CAMON 16 also comes with an 18W Fast Charging support enabling the device to get fully charged in approx. 2 hours.