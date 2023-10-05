Samsung SmartTag2 announced, gets new design along with refreshed features

Samsung has announced the SmartTag2 device just after launching the Galaxy Fan Edition devices globally. The new generation of Samsung’s SmartTag offers a better design that is more durable and offers a longer battery. There are multiple features on the SmartTag that make it useful on a day-to-day basis. The design now offers a metal ring so that it can be used for more things.

Features

One of the features that the Samsung SmartTag2 offers is the ‘Lost Mode’. The Lost Mode allows users to input their contact information and if they lose the device the info can be used to track it back. When the device is lost, the person who finds the tag can use NFC to scan the tag and get the info about the owner. The information can be used to contact the owner.

There is a compass view that is present on the SmartTag2. This makes it easier to find belongings as it points to the exact direction of the SmartTag2. The feature is however limited to UWB-enabled devices like the Galaxy S Ultra series. Similarly, the SmartThings Find app has been updated alongside the SmartTag2 release. It now displays a full-screen map view with the refreshed interface. The app also allows you to locate the SmartTag2 with the help of the phone’s camera by using Bluetooth, UWB, and AR technology.

When it comes to privacy, the Samsung SmartThings Find App can now alert you if you are being followed. The app will send you an ‘Unknown tag alert’ to alert you about a tracking device planted on you.

Battery backup

The device gets ample power in its battery (fully charged) to last for up to 500 days on Normal mode. However, on a Power Saving Mode, the battery can last up to 700 days. The backup on a normal mode/ power saving mode is 50 percent longer on the SmartTag2 as compared to its previous generation. Samsung is yet to clarify which features will remain active on a Power Saving Mode. However, it can be still used to track belongings of the people when they get lost.