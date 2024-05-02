Balangir hottest at 45°C, temperature in Odisha to drop by 3-4 degrees after three days

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to reel under scorching heatwave conditions with the maximum temperature crossing 40 degrees C in 27 place and Balangir turning out to be the hottest place with 45 degrees C temperature.

The second highest temperature that is 44.7 degrees C was recorded in Angul while Nuapada emerged as the third hottest town at 44.6 degrees C.

The other places where temperature rose to or over the 40 degree Celsius mark are 44.5 in Talcher, 44.5 in Titilagarh, 44.3 in Boudh, 43.4 in Baripada, 43 in Bhawanipatna, 42 in Sambalpur, 42.8 in Dhenkanal, 42.6 in Jharsuguda, 42.6 degrees in Malkangari, 42.5 degrees in Nayagarh, 42.2 degrees in Sundargarh, 42.1 degrees in Hirakud, 42.1 degrees in Keonjhar, 41.9 in Phulbani, 41.2 in Chandbali, 41.2 in Balasore, 41 in Bhadrak, 41 in Rourkela, 40.6 in Bargarh, 40,5 in Khurda, 40.5 in Chatrapur, 40.2 in Paralakhemundi, 40 in Kendrapara and 40 in Rayagada.

The weather department, however, has predicted that the day temperature would continue to be the same for the next three days. Thereafter, the day temperature is likely to drop by 3 to 4 degrees.

