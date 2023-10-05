OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition launched in India at Rs 45,999; Know details

OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 45,999. The smartphone flaunts an iconic colour and features vegan leather back. There is a presence of stitches on both the borders of the back while the OnePlus logo occupies the center of the back panel.

Solar Red Edition specs

OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and the peak brightness of the display is around 1450 nits. The display of the smartphone is 6.7-inch and it is an AMOLED display. The resolution is 2772×1240 while the refresh rate is 120Hz. The RAM of the smartphone is 18GB. Speaking of storage, the Solar Red Edition gets 512GB of internal storage.

The smartphone offers OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box. When it comes to the rear camera, the primary sensor of the device is 50MP while the secondary camera is 8MP. The third sensor of the smartphone is 2MP. The selfie camera of the device is a 16MP shooter and it should be more than enough for taking selfies and video calls.

In terms of battery, the OnePlus 11R offers a 5000mAh battery and supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. Some of the important features that are expected to be offered in the smartphone are alert slider, IR Blaster, in-display fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers.

Offers

The OnePlus 11R Solar Red Edition will be available across the OnePlus website, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores as well as Amazon India website. As a part of the ‘Early Access’ offer on October 7, 2023 users can avail instant bank discount of Rs 1000 and receive Free OnePlus Buds Z2 too. The users also get 12 months no no-cost EMI on the device.

If a user is planning to exchange your older smartphone during the purchase, you can get an extra Rs 3000 as an exchange benefit.