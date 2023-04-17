Samsung launches Galaxy M14 5G in India, offers 6000mAh battery, 50 MP Camera and much more

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy M14 5G smartphone in India and the starting price of the device starts at Rs 13,490 in India. The sale of the device will start from April 21 at 12PM IST. It will be available on multiple platforms like Samsung website, Amazon as well as some retail stores.

Specs and features

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G offers a 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display that offers a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is paired with an Exynos 1330 octa-core SoC which is accompanied by Mali G68 GPU. The device gets 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device runs OneUI 5.0 custom skin based on Android 13 out of the box. The Galaxy M14 5G will get next two OS and 4 years of security updates.

In terms of photography, the smartphone offers triple camera setup with a primary 50MP primary camera. The other two cameras include 2MP depth sensor along with 2MP macro sensor. The front facing camera of the device is a 13MP sensor. The device gets 6000mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging.

Connectivity features on the device includes features like 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also features Voice Focus feature which cancels background noise during a phone call.

Variants and Price

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is offered in two variants and it includes 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. While 4GB RAM variant costs Rs 13,490, the 6GB RAM variant costs Rs 14,990. Users can have the smartphone in multiple colour options and it includes Blue, Dark Blue and Silver colour variants.