Samsung Galaxy F54 5G smartphone to launch in India soon, know expected specs

Samsung is all set to launch another mid-range smartphone in India and the device might be Galaxy F54 5G. The smartphone has appeared on various official support pages. As reported by GSMArena, an industry insider has revealed that the smartphone will be launched in April 2023 itself.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G features

Speaking about specifications, the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G will run on One UI based on Android 13 out of the box and feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display. 90Hz refresh rate is offered on the display. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the in-house developed Exynos 1380 chipset. It is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. On the other hand, the internal storage of the device is 128GB/ 256GB. Users will get support for microSD card too.

Samsung has packed a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging too.

The device will sport a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108MP primary camera along with a 2MP macro lens and 8MP main camera. On the other hand the selfie camera of the device is 32MP.

In terms of connectivity, the device will offer 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type C and much more.

We are not sure about the pricing of the smartphone yet.