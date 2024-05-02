Snapchat gets AI makeover, chat editing enabled but there is a catch know what

New Delhi: Latest reports say, popular social media platform Snapchat gets AI makeover, it has also got a new chat editing feature. But there is a catch, you have to be a Snapchat + subscriber.

Social media platform Snapchat reached 422 million daily active users in the first quarter (Q1) this year, an increase of 39 million or 10 per cent (year-on-year). There are a number of app updates that have made the chatting platform better.

In Q1, the revenue of its parent company Snap grew 21 per cent (on-year) to $1.195 billion, driven by improvements made to its advertising platform and an increase in demand for its direct-response (DR) advertising solutions.

“We continued to make progress toward diversifying our revenue sources, with Snapchat+ growing to more than 9 million subscribers in Q1,” the company said in a statement.

In the quarter, overall time spent watching content globally grew year-over-year, driven primarily by strong growth in total time spent watching Spotlight and Creator Stories.

“Total time spent watching Spotlight content increased more than 125 per cent year-over-year,” informed the company.

Snap said that to further deepen content engagement, it is focusing on three key areas.

“First, we continue to invest in our machine-learning (ML) models to improve content ranking and personalisation across all of our content surfaces,” the company noted.

Second, “we are growing our creator community and diversity of content by supporting and rewarding creators”.

“Third, we are enhancing our content experience and features to improve relationships across our service,” it added. (With Inputs From: IANS)

WATCH:

Ready to party like it’s 1999? Our 90s AI Lens throws it back to the decade of denim on denim and all plaid everything. See what you and your friends look like decked out in the decade’s best trends: https://t.co/ckNt5am853 pic.twitter.com/MwSArVBe5z — Snapchat (@Snapchat) April 26, 2024

Also Read: New WhatsApp Update Makes It Easier To Organize Events In Communities