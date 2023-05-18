Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra key specifications leaked ahead of launch, check details

Samsung is all set to launch its upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 series and it is expected to be launched alongside Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. The tablet is expected to be unveiled on July 26 in South Korea. However, ahead of its official unveil, the major specifications of the Tab S9 Ultra has been leaked by tipster OnLeaks.

Leaked images have revealed that, the S9 Ultra will offer in a metal body and will have visible bezels. The power and volume keys of the device will be located on the right side. The USB-C port along with the speaker is located at the bottom of the tablet.

Specifications

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 while the display is 14.6-inch AMOLED. There is no clear information about the selfie camera yet. However, the front camera of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will be a dual-camera setup along with a LED flash.

Users will get an Android 13 Operating System with OneUI 5.1 skin on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Storage on the tablet extends up to 512GB while the RAM offered is 16GB. Speaking about variants of the tablet, users get 8GB/ 12GB/ 16GB RAM along with 128 GB/256GB/512GB of storage. The battery on the device is 11,200mAh and it supports 45W fast charging. An IP68 rating is offered on the tablet and that means that users need not worry about accidental splashes or a bit of rain.

The S Pen is expected to be available with the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra inside the box.

The dimensions of the device are 208.6×326.4×5.5mm and weigh 737 grams.