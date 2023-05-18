Realme Narzo N53 launched in India, Check specifications and price of the device

Realme has launched a new budget smartphone in India in the form of Realme Narzo N53. The price of the device starts from Rs 8999 and is available is two variants. The Realme Narzo N53 will be available on Amazon India website as well as realme.com. Users also get offers during the special sale and first sale. The special sale will be on 22nd May (2-4pm) while the first sale of the device is on 24th May (12 noon).

Specifications

Display

The display of the smartphone is 6.74 inches (17.13cm). It is a HD+ IPS LCD display and offers 90Hz refresh rate. The screen-to-body ratio is 90.3 percent while the touch sampling rate is 180Hz. The peak brightness of the display is 450nits.

Camera

In terms of camera, the Realme Narzo N53 gets a dual rear camera setup. The primary camera is a 50MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture and is accompanied by a LED flash. The camera supports Video, Timelapse, Portrait Mode, HDR, Night Mode, Panoramic view, Expert, AI Scene Recognition, Slow Motion, Bokeh Effect Control.

The front camera of the device is 8MP and is placed in the waterdrop notch. The sides of the notch transform into dynamic island-like mini capsule and multiple stats are shown in the space.

Connectivity

When it comes to connectivity, the Realme Narzo N53 gets 3.5 mm headphone jack, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C. Users get Type-C port for charging and data transfer. Users get realme UI T Edition based on Android 13.

RAM + Storage

Realme Narzo N53 gets a Unisoc T612 processor. In terms of memory, the device gets up to 6GB of RAM while the internal storage is 128 GB. The MicroSD card support (up to 2TB) on the device is also available. Users get 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant along with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Dimensions and Colour

The smartphone weighs just 182g and has dimensions of 76.7mm x 167.3mm x 7.49mm (width x height x depth). The Realme Narzo N53 is available in multiple colours and it includes feather gold and feather black.

Price and Box accessories

The 4GB RAM + 64GB variant costs Rs 8,999 while the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant costs Rs 10,999. Users get a charger, protect case, USB-C charging cable with 11V/3A Adapter, quick start guide and safety booklet (with warranty card).