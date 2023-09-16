Samsung Galaxy S23FE colour options revealed, Check what the leaked official image suggests

Samsung will be launching the S23 FE in the near future. In case you are unknown, the company did not launch the S22 FE. We have quite figured out what the smartphone is going to be based on the latest leaks and now we do get an idea about the colour options of the device.

According to the latest leaks by mspoweruser, we get to know that Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender, Graphite, and Lime. The official names for the colours might be different.

The device has been recently spotted to be listed on the TENAA certification agency and we do get a glimpse on the specs.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will get a 6.3 inch display (probably with 120Hz refresh rate) with Full-HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080). The display supports 16 million colours or 8-bit color depth. There is a high probability of a punch-hole AMOLED display as the smartphone offers a fingerprint sensor. The size of the display confirms that the smartphone will be a compact device. The smartphone is powered by a Octa-Core chipset that offers a peak frequency of 2.99GHz. It is quite assumable that the chipset will be Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset (it is not confirmed). The device will be offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB/ 256GB storage configuration.

The sensors on the device include gravity sensor, distance sensor, light sensor, under-screen fingerprint recognition and more. When it comes to the rear, the images have revealed that we get a triple rear camera. Expected camera specifications on the device will offer 50MP primary camera, 8MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom and a 12MP ultrawide camera. At the front, we get a 10MP selfie camera for video calls and for selfies.

The battery on the device is 4370mAh while it is most likely to get 25W charging. When it comes to OS, the device will offer Android 13 with OneUI 5.1.