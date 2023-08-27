Realme 11x 5G goes on sale in India: Price, specs, and where to buy

The Realme 11x 5G has gone on it’s first sale in the country on Saturday. The handset is available for purchase for a starting price of Rs 14,999 via Flipkart and Realme website.

The new Realme phone ships with the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, a 6.72-inch display, a large 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging support.

Check out the price, and specification details of Realme 11x 5G phone.

Realme 11x 5G price in India

Realme 11X is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration and Rs 15,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version. The handset is available in Midnight Black and Dawn Purple colours on Flipkart and Realme website. The phone has gone on sale on Saturday as part of the Realme anniversary sale from 12:30 pm. However, the real sale date of the device is August 30th.

As part from the anniversary sale offer, the company is offering Rs 1,000 discount for SBI and HDFC bank card users. Buyers can also opt for up to 6 months of no-cost EMI.

Realme 11X 5G specifications

As for specifications, the Realme 11X comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 680 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It is packed with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

On the software front, the device boots Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 custom skin out-of-the-box. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology.

The device flaunts a 64MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary sensor in the rear and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video chats.

