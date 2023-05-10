Realme 11, 11 Pro and 11 pro + launched in China; Check specs and price

Advertisement

Realme has launched the realme 11 series smartphone in China. The smartphone maker offers three devices under this series. Users get Realme 11, Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro + smartphones in the series. The initial prices of the Realme 11 series start at CNY 1599 (Rs 18,900) and goes up to CNY 2,799 (Rs 33,200).

We have mentioned the details of the Realme 11 series in detail below.

Realme 11

The smartphone offers 6.43-inch FHD+90Hz AMOLED display whith Mediatek Dimensity 6020 processor. When it comes to camera, the device offers dual rear camera setup along with a selfie camera.

Users get RAM up to 12GB and storage up to 256GB. The dual camera setup is 64MP + 2MP while the front camera is 8MP. When it comes to battery, the device offers 5,000 mAh capacity battery which supports 33W fast charging.

Realme 11 Pro

Realme 11 Pro offers 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display whith Mediatek Dimensity 7050 processor. When it comes to camera, the device offers dual rear camera setup along with a selfie camera. Users get RAM up to 12GB and storage up to 512GB.

The dual camera setup is 108MP + 2MP while the front camera is 16MP. When it comes to battery, the device offers 5,000 mAh capacity battery which supports 67W fast charging.

Realme 11 Pro +

Realme 11 Pro + offers 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display whith Mediatek Dimensity 7050 processor. The processor of the device is same as the Pro variant. Users get RAM up to 12GB and storage up to 1TB.

When it comes to camera, the device offers triple rear camera setup along with a front camera. The triple rear camera setup is 200MP + 8MP + 2MP while the front camera is 32MP. When it comes to battery, the device offers 5,000 mAh capacity battery which supports 100W fast charging.

All the three smartphones offers Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 custom skin out of the box. When it comes to connectivity, all the three devices offer 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging/ data transfer. The storage on all three devices can be extended via microSD card.

Prices

Model Variant Price Realme 11 8GB + 256GB CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,900) Realme 11 12GB + 256GB CNY 1,799 (around Rs 21,300) Realme 11 Pro 8GB + 256GB CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 21,300) Realme 11 Pro 12GB + 256GB CNY 1,999 (around Rs 23,700) Realme 11 Pro 12GB + 512GB CNY 2,299 (about Rs 27,200) Realme 11 Pro + 12GB + 256GB CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,900) Realme 11 Pro + 12GB + 512GB CNY 2,399 (around Rs 28,400) Realme 11 Pro + 12GB + 1TB CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 33,200)