Poco F5 5G with 67W Turbocharging debuts in India, Price, specifications

Advertisement

Poco has launched the new F5 series smartphone Poco F5 5G and Poco F5 Pro 5G in select global markets on Tuesday, May 9. Both the flagship gaming-focused smartphone feature top-end Snapdragon SoCs, Dolby Vision capable AMOLED displays with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and triple rear cameras.

India has only received the Poco F5 5G smartphone of the series with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W Turbocharging. Poco is offering the Poco F5 5G in India with a one-year warranty.

Meanwhile, the Poco F5 Pro with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC has not arrived in the India. the company may launch it at a later date in the Indian market.

Poco F5 5G price in India, availability

The Poco F5 5G has a starting price of Rs 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. While, the higher storage model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage has a price tag of Rs 33,999. As a special introductory offer, Poco is offering the base variant at Rs 26,999 and the top-end model with 12GB RAM for Rs. 30,999. The phone will be available in three colour variants – Carbon Black, Electric Blue, and Snowstorm White shades. It will go on sale via Flipkart on May 16.

Poco F5 5G specifications

The dual (SIM) Poco F5 5G packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution, adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 93.5 percent screen to body ratio and 1920Hz PWM dimming. The display is rated to offer 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut and has Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It boots Android 13 based on MIUI 14.

Under the hood, the new Poco handset is equipped with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The onboard memory can be expanded up to 19GB with 7GB of unused storage. The device has 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and an IP53-rated splash-resistant build as well.

The Poco F5 5G comes with a Vapour Chamber Cooling System with a 3725mm square heat dissipation area and 14 layers of graphite sheets. This makes it a good device for gaming.

The device is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The second camera in the unit is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera up front.

Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Poco F5 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It packs dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Poco F5 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W Turbocharging. The bundled charger is claimed to charge the battery from zero to 100 percent in just 45 minutes.

Also Read: Poco F5 And Poco F5 Pro Specification Officially Revealed Ahead Of Its Global Launch