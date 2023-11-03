Qualcomm CEO hints at two chipsets for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series

The CEO of Qualcomm, Cristiano Amon has pointed out that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series will be offered in two processors. The Qualcomm CEO has pointed out that their company will have a majority share for the Galaxy S24 series. This also means that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be offered with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The other devices will get Exynos 2400 chipsets.

It is important to mention that the Samsung Galaxy S series Ultra is the highest-grossing S series device in North America. Reports have also mentioned that the Korean and European Galaxy S24 and S24+ will be featuring the Exynos 2400. Another report has suggested that the Samsung Unpacked event will be in mid-January in the US. The date for the event is expected to be on January 18 said tipster Ice Universe. However, a report by Korean outlet Biz SBS points out that the date might be January 17.

The latest Geekbench scores have revealed that the prime core speed of the SM-S928U or S24 Ultra will be 3.4 GHz. The rest include a triple-core cluster at 3.15 GHz, two cores at 2.96 GHz and two 2.27 GHz. The device will offer a 12GB RAM variant and will come with Android 14 out of the box. The Galaxy S24 Ultra will offer One UI 6.1.

When it comes to the South Korean market, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S23 FE on December 1. It is expected that the device will cost KRW 800,000 (Rs 50,500 converted). It is important to mention that the Galaxy S23 FE model will be the first FE model in the home country since 2020.

