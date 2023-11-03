Google Pixel rolls out Car Crash detection feature in India

Back in 2019, Google introduced a cool safety Car crash detection for its Pixel 4 phones. This feature can tell if you are in a car crash and call for help. At first, it was only released for a few countries. But now, it is being rolled out for Austria, Belgium, Portugal, Switerland, and India.

In India, not all Pixel phones have this feature. You will find it on Pixel 4a, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro. For other countries, it is available on Pixel 4a and later models, like the Pixel Fold.

This Car crash detection safety feature can understand 11 languages, including English, Danish, Dutch, and Japanese. It is yet to be developed for Hindi.

How does it work? Well, it uses the phone’s location, motion sensors, and even listens for nearby sounds. If it thinks you have been in a bad crash, it will call 911 or your emergency contact numbers. However, there are some things to remember. It needs to know your location and what you are doing. So, it uses the phone’s GPS, movement sensor, and microphone.

Here’s how you can enable the Google Pixel Car crash detection feature on your phone: