Price Drop! OnePlus 11R 5G gets multiple offers during Amazon Great Indian Festival

OnePlus 11R 5G gets some exciting offers during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and the smartphone can be available below Rs 30,000. There are a bunch of offers on the platform and it includes discount, bank offers as well as exchange offers.

What are the discounts?

OnePlus 11R 5G gets Rs 3000 discount coupon during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Users can get up to Rs 1500 off on specific bank card transactions. If you are willing to exchange your old device you can get up to Rs 36,200 off. The exchange benefit for the 16GB RAM variant is up to Rs 41,800.

Important Specs

OnePlus 11R is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and the peak brightness of the display is around 1450 nits. The display of the smartphone is 6.7-inch and it is an AMOLED display. The resolution is 2772×1240 while the refresh rate is 120Hz. The RAM of the smartphone is up to 18GB. Speaking of storage, the device gets up to 512GB of internal storage.

The smartphone offers OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box. When it comes to the rear camera, the primary sensor of the device is 50MP while the secondary camera is 8MP. The third sensor of the smartphone is 2MP. The selfie camera of the device is a 16MP shooter and it should be more than enough for taking selfies and video calls.

In terms of battery, the OnePlus 11R offers a 5000mAh battery and supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. Some of the important features that are expected to be offered in the smartphone are alert slider, IR Blaster, in-display fingerprint sensor, and stereo speakers.