Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Get Motorola Edge 40 under Rs 5000

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is currently live on the platform and users can get some attractive offers if they are willing to purchase specific products. The Motorola Edge 40 is currently available at an attractive discount and the final price (if opted for exchange offer) can be less than Rs 5000. Even though it sounds unbelievable, it is true.

Offers

There is a 28 percent discount on the base price of the device (i.e Rs 34,999) and the offer price is Rs 24,999.

Various banks including ICICI, Axis and Citi are providing offers on the smartphone and users can get up to Rs 1000 off.

Additionally, the exchange offer on the device is up to Rs 21,400. This makes the final price less than Rs 5000 and this is an absolute stellar deal.

Motorola Edge 40 Specs

The Motorola Edge 40 features a 6.55-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400 X 1080 pixels. Under the hood, the device carries the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC paired with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.

The Motorola Edge 40 comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Motorola Edge 40 sports dual rear cameras headlined by a 50MP sensor with a f/1.4 aperture, Quad Pixel Technology, OIS, and a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view. For selfies, the phone has a 32MP snapper on the front.

The handset runs on Android 13 OS out of the box.

The Motorola Edge 40 is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast charging support and 15W wireless charging support. It also supports 5W reverse wireless charging support.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC.