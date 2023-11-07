Oppo Reno 8T 5G price drops: Save up to Rs 26,234 with 67 per cent discount on Croma

OPPO Reno 8T is currently being offered with a massive discount on Croma. You can by the OPPO Reno 8T 5G phone worth Rs 38,999 with up to 67.27 discount on Croma now. This will be a golden opportunity for you to get the Reno 8T 5G at a much cheaper price, check out the details here.

The device was launched as a mid-range offering from the brand in India earlier this year in February. The smartphone features a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, and a 4,800mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

OPPO Reno 8T discount on Croma

Get Rs 26234 discount on Oppo Reno 8T 5G

OPPO Reno 8T. which had a price of Rs 38,999, is currently available with a discount of 67.27 percent on Croma. It launched online at Rs 29,999. Now, with the 67.27 percent discount, the device can be bought for only Rs 12,765 on Croma. That means customers get discounts of Rs 26234 on the purchase of OPPO Reno 8T.

There’s no catch with this offer as it’s a flat discount on the price. You can still get an additional discount of up to 10 percent with IDFC Bank credit card. The OPPO Reno 8T comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and in two colour options of Sunrise Gold and Midnight Black.

OPPO Reno 8T specs

OPPO Reno 8T features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset. It packs up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The handset captures stunning pictures with an 108MP primary camera sensor, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP zoom sensor at the back. The smartphone is equipped with a 32MP front camera for selfies.

The OPPO Reno 8T runs Android 13-based ColorOS 13 and has a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

This is a not-to miss deal for you if you want to get a smartphone with a decent chipset with good cameras and a stylish design. So, hurry and get it before it goes out of stock.